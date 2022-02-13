Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 41.9% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $169.88 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.56 and a 1 year high of $177.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

