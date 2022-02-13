Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares rose 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 58,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,662,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,961,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,703,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

