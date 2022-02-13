Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Down 92.6% in January

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the January 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MRTMF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,971. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Maritime Resources has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

