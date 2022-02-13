Mariner LLC Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $201.75 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $156.66 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.86 and a 200 day moving average of $202.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

