Mariner LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 35.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 34.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after buying an additional 195,006 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 50.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.