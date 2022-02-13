Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $68.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

