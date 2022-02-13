Mariner LLC Purchases 2,195 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $146.31 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.56. The company has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

