Mariner LLC Purchases 1,480 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,343,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

GD stock opened at $213.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $161.57 and a 1-year high of $216.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

