Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,258 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after acquiring an additional 615,434 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,293,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,060 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 461,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after buying an additional 71,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 428,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $31.17 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84.

