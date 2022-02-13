Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $310,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,856,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

