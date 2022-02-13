MANTRA DAO Price Reaches $0.10 (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $43.55 million and approximately $30.48 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00037912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00105649 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

OM is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 426,763,575 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

