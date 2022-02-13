MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.99 Million

Brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report sales of $16.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.87 million and the highest is $18.20 million. MannKind posted sales of $18.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $79.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.80 million to $81.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $75.88 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $89.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of MNKD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.06. 2,028,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,758. MannKind has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 14.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 19.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 11.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

