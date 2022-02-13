Man Group plc Sells 856,026 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856,026 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.37% of Ally Financial worth $66,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

