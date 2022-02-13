Man Group plc Sells 20,046 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,046 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $49,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $119,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 424,960 shares worth $78,360,771. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXON opened at $139.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.97, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.09 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

