Man Group plc Sells 118,909 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 118,909 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.25% of Hologic worth $46,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 154.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

