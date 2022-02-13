Man Group plc Buys 280,753 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,753 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.56% of Kohl’s worth $39,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,186,000 after purchasing an additional 276,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $2,871,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.77.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

