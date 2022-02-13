Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Magyar Bancorp were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 28.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 27,838 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 529,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,369,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $86.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Magyar Bancorp Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

