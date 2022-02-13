MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 189.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $10.71 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $656.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

