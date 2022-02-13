Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,023 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 308,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $44.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $55.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

