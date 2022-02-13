Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,050 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alexander’s by 180.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Alexander’s by 9.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alexander’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alexander’s by 8.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $258.95 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.15 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

