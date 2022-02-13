Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 540 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,726,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,096,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,775,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

IWO opened at $253.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.36 and a 52 week high of $337.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

