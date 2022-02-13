Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $275,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,603 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

NYSE NCLH opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

