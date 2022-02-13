Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 192.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 93.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 92,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LORL opened at $41.52 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $889.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

