LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.33) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.12) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.79) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.45) to GBX 283 ($3.83) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 281.63 ($3.81).

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 264.40 ($3.58) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.88). The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 272.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 262.27. The company has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,084,000 ($1,465,855.31).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

