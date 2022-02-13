Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) & Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Head to Head Contrast

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Sphere and Lizhi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lizhi $230.33 million 0.31 -$12.60 million ($0.45) -3.42

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lizhi.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Sphere has a beta of -10.09, indicating that its stock price is 1,109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lizhi has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Lizhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Lizhi -7.16% -72.00% -27.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Sphere and Lizhi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Lizhi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lizhi has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 451.95%. Given Lizhi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lizhi is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lizhi beats Blue Sphere on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. The company has collaboration agreements with Xpeng Motors, GAC AION New Energy Automobile, and GAC Motor, as well as with BYD DiLink and Huawei Mobile Services. Lizhi Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

