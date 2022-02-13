Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 98.0% in January

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the January 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 322,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,334. The company has a market cap of $23.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.29. Lithium has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.
About Lithium
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium (LTUM)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.