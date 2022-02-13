Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 98.0% in January

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the January 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 322,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,334. The company has a market cap of $23.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.29. Lithium has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

