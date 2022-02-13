Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0426 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $117,239.60 and $70.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,530.15 or 0.99844679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00064717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00020122 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.99 or 0.00375594 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

