Link Machine Learning Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million (LML)

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Link Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $400.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Link Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Link Machine Learning has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.67 or 0.06816180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,195.68 or 0.99738519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00046873 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00048856 BTC.

Link Machine Learning Profile

Link Machine Learning's total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins.

