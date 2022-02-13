Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.75. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.550-$11.850 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.13.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $294.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.44. The stock has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.