Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 21.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6,194.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC opened at $72.97 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.