LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LIAN. Raymond James began coverage on LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.58 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LianBio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.19.

Shares of NASDAQ LIAN opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92. LianBio has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that LianBio will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

LianBio Company Profile

