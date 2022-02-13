Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $320.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.23. 248,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,883. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $260.49 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.