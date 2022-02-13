LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 64.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,114 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in LendingClub by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,866,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $369,743. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $17.49 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $49.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

