Laurentian Bank of Canada’s (LB) Sell Rating Reiterated at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:LB opened at C$43.69 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$31.81 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.61.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.