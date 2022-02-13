Lattice Semiconductor’s (LSCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $68.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,927. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,565 shares of company stock worth $15,137,751. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

