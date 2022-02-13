Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

