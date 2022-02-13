Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.320-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.50 million-$127.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.56 million, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.35.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,970,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 709,167 shares of company stock worth $4,999,849. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

