Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,566 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.91% of Landcadia Holdings IV worth $23,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 46.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 194,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Shares of LCA opened at $9.71 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.