Land Securities Group’s (LAND) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 765 ($10.34) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.49) to GBX 900 ($12.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($11.16) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 792.86 ($10.72).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 794.80 ($10.75) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 774.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 732.91. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 604.40 ($8.17) and a one year high of GBX 822.40 ($11.12).

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.13), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($435,412.59).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

