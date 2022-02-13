Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Issues Earnings Results

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 259,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 30,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.