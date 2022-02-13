L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,784 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $222.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.60 and a 12 month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

