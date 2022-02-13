Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Declares $0.25 Interim Dividend

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufacturers and supplies cable and pipe support systems, galvanising services, and access systems for large mobile equipment in Australia. It operates in two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The Industrial Products segment manufactures electrical and cable support systems, and steel fabrication and access systems.

