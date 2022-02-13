Kornit Digital (KRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRNT opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 215.30 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.56. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $181.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRNT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $3,609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 4,247.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 24,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

