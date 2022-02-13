Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 31.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,040,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 46.7% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KTB opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.
Kontoor Brands Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
