Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 31.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,040,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 46.7% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

NYSE KTB opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.