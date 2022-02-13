Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 7,500.0% in January

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 7,500.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

