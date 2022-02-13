Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 248.95% from the stock’s previous close.

KNTE has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $10.03 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 332,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

