Kimberly A. Johnson Sells 1,500 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HMN opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $44.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

