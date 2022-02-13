KeyCorp Trims Masco (NYSE:MAS) Target Price to $72.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Masco stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after acquiring an additional 615,687 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Masco by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after acquiring an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Masco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,340,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

