KeyCorp Comments on DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18.

DRH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

