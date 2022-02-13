Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

KRYAY stock opened at $123.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $120.43 and a 52-week high of $153.37.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

